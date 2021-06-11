Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 12-8 loss to Boston.

Gurriel opened the scoring with a short homer to right field off Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez. In the fifth, Gurriel drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run, which tied the game at 4-4. The first baseman is now 15-for-26 (.577) during his seven-game hitting streak. He's slashing .335/.407/.545 with nine homers, 45 RBI, 30 runs scored and a stolen bases through 243 plate appearances overall.