Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Cleveland.
All three of Gurriel's hits went for singles and he ended up scoring early in the fifth as part of a six-run inning for the Astros. The 37-year-old has four multi-hit performances this month but his slugging ability has completely vanished, with no home runs since June 11. Age continues to be just a number for Gurriel. He's slashing .316/.380/.472 with 10 homers, 57 RBI, 46 runs scored, a steal and a 37:38 BB:K over 376 plate appearances.