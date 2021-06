Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

There's no batter seeing the ball better than Gurriel right now. The first baseman extended his hitting streak to five games, going 12-for-18 (.667) with a 1.616 OPS during that stretch. After a tepid 2020 (.658 OPS), the 37-year-old Gurriel is experiencing a resurgence in 2021.