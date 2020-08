Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 11-1 win over the Mariners.

Gurriel went deep back-to-back with Yordan Alvarez in the middle of a nine-run first inning for the Astros. In the second, Gurriel laced a triple to right field and scored on a Carlos Correa groundout. Through 19 games, Gurriel has four homers, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and a .267 batting average.