Gurriel is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles but will man third base and bat cleanup in Game 2, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel sat out Friday's series opener and will receive another breather during the afternoon outing Saturday. Across 21 games this month, he's hit a robust .361/.386/.590 with five home runs and 21 RBI.