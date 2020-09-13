site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Gurriel is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gurriel started the past six games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-20 with one homer and five RBI during that stretch. Abraham Toro receives the start at first base in his place.
