Gurriel went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI on Wednesday against the White Sox.

The first of Gurriel's homers came in the second inning, when he took Ross Detwiler deep on a solo homer. He followed that up with another solo shot -- his 25th long ball of the season -- in the sixth frame. Not known for his power, Gurriel has delivered five home runs in his past seven games. For the season, he's managed a .306/.342/.556 across 477 plate appearances.