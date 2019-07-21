Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

His July power surge shows no signs of abating. Gurriel has now gone deep 10 times this month with 23 RBI and a .381/.418/.921 slash line through 15 games, and his 18 homers on the season already ties his career high from 2017.

