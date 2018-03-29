Gurriel (hand) was not placed on the 10-day disabled list and will begin a five-game suspension stemming from the inappropriate gesture he made toward Yu Darvish during last season's World Series, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Gurriel will be eligible to return Tuesday against Baltimore. The 33-year-old was able to participate in live batting practice this past weekend and didn't experience any discomfort after undergoing hand surgery near the end of February. Looking ahead, it's expected that Gurriel will serve as the team's primary first baseman upon his activation.