Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Avoids DL; begins suspension
Gurriel (hand) was not placed on the 10-day disabled list and will begin a five-game suspension stemming from the inappropriate gesture he made toward Yu Darvish during last season's World Series, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Gurriel will be eligible to return Tuesday against Baltimore. The 33-year-old was able to participate in live batting practice this past weekend and didn't experience any discomfort after undergoing hand surgery near the end of February. Looking ahead, it's expected that Gurriel will serve as the team's primary first baseman upon his activation.
More News
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...