Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Delivers walk-off RBI
Gurriel went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two walks in a 4-3 win over the White Sox on Thursday.
Gurriel sent his team home happy with a game-winning single in the ninth inning. He also stole his third base of the season and first since June 2. Despite just five homers on the season, Gurriel owns a .300 average with 40 RBI and just 32 strikeouts.
More News
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Homers and doubles•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: HItless in return•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Starts in return from paternity leave•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Due back Sunday•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Lands on paternity list•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Swats first grand slam•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart