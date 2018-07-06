Gurriel went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two walks in a 4-3 win over the White Sox on Thursday.

Gurriel sent his team home happy with a game-winning single in the ninth inning. He also stole his third base of the season and first since June 2. Despite just five homers on the season, Gurriel owns a .300 average with 40 RBI and just 32 strikeouts.