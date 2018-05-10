Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Drives in a pair Wednesday
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.
Gurriel was also caught stealing in this one in what was his first attempt of the season. After a slow start in April, the 33-year-old is riding an 11 game hitting streak -- with extra-base hits in five of those -- and is now up to a slash line of .284/.324/.411.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...