Gurriel went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.

Gurriel was also caught stealing in this one in what was his first attempt of the season. After a slow start in April, the 33-year-old is riding an 11 game hitting streak -- with extra-base hits in five of those -- and is now up to a slash line of .284/.324/.411.

