Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Extends hit streak to 10
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.
Gurriel's leadoff double in the second inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games, in which he's batted .349 (15-for-43) and pushed his season average to .291, it's highest point since April 14. The season average neatly matches his career average over 220 games in MLB, but his power numbers are lacking. More than a third of the way through the season, the first baseman has just one home run, 19 RBI and is slugging .379 through 45 games.
More News
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Makes first hot corner start•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Average rising•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Drives in a pair Wednesday•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Heads to bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...