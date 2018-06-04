Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Gurriel's leadoff double in the second inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games, in which he's batted .349 (15-for-43) and pushed his season average to .291, it's highest point since April 14. The season average neatly matches his career average over 220 games in MLB, but his power numbers are lacking. More than a third of the way through the season, the first baseman has just one home run, 19 RBI and is slugging .379 through 45 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories