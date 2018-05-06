Gurriel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

The Astros have one fewer lineup spot available than usual during the interleague series in Arizona, so Gurriel will be squeezed out of the starting nine for the day as Marwin Gonzalez picks up the start at first base. There should be room in the lineup for both Gurriel and Gonzalez beginning Monday, when the Astros kick off a three-game set in Oakland.