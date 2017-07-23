Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Hits 13th home run Saturday
Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Orioles.
Gurriel's 13th blast of the year started a five-run rally in the sixth inning that led the Astros to victory. He's homered in consecutive games and he continues to provide fantasy owners with an excellent .298 batting average along with a .502 slugging percentage.
