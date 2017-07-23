Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Hits 13th homer of campaign Saturday
Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Orioles.
Gurriel's 13th blast of the year started a five-run rally in the sixth inning that led the Astros to a victory. He's homered in consecutive games and he continues to provide fantasy owners with an excellent .298 batting average along with a .502 slugging percentage.
