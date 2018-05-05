Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Logs four hits against Arizona
Guriel went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Houston's 8-0 win over Arizona on Friday.
After hitting .299 and posting an .818 OPS last season, Guriel was hitting just .243 coming into this contest but he was able to bump that all the way up to .280 with this four-hit effort. He still has just one home run on the season after launching 18 last year, so hopefully this breakout means he'll start to find his power stroke as well.
More News
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...