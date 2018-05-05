Guriel went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Houston's 8-0 win over Arizona on Friday.

After hitting .299 and posting an .818 OPS last season, Guriel was hitting just .243 coming into this contest but he was able to bump that all the way up to .280 with this four-hit effort. He still has just one home run on the season after launching 18 last year, so hopefully this breakout means he'll start to find his power stroke as well.