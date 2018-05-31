Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Not in Thursday's lineup
Gurriel is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
Gurriel will head to the bench with a modest seven-game hit streak (10-for-32), although he does not have an extra-base hit in that stretch, and has only one home run on the season. J.D. Davis will get the start at first base Thursday with Jose Altuve serving as designated hitter.
More News
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Makes first hot corner start•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Average rising•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Drives in a pair Wednesday•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Logs four hits against Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...