Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Gurriel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel will head to the bench with right-hander Jaime Barria on the mound for the Angels on Tuesday. Marwin Gonzalez will step in at first base for the Astros with Derek Fisher getting the start in left field.
