Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Plays field in rehab game
Gurriel (hand) played seven innings in the field during Thursday's game with Double-A Corpus Christi and will serve as the team's DH on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel continues to work his way back from a hand injury and remains on track to return to the major-league club in a week. Upon his arrival, it's expected that Gurriel will be utilized as the Astros' primary first baseman after playing 139 games -- slashing .299/.332/.486 with 18 home runs and 75 RBI -- last season.
