Gurriel is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Gurriel will sit out for the second time in the past three games. The first baseman missed four games with a knee injury last week, but he was able to return on Monday and has gone 3-for-19 during his past five starts following his injury. Marwin Gonzalez will draw the start at first base and bat sixth in his stead.

