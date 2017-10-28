Gurriel is batting fifth and playing first base for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.

With his impending suspension deferred to 2018, Gurriel will stick in his usual spot in the order against the Dodgers for Game 4. Gurriel is 3-for-9 with a home run and an RBi in the last two games and will face lefty Alex Wood on Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast