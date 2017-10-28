Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Remains in lineup Saturday
Gurriel is batting fifth and playing first base for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.
With his impending suspension deferred to 2018, Gurriel will stick in his usual spot in the order against the Dodgers for Game 4. Gurriel is 3-for-9 with a home run and an RBi in the last two games and will face lefty Alex Wood on Saturday.
