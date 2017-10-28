Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Suspension delayed to 2018, will not miss World Series
Gurriel will not be suspended during this year's World Series but will serve a five-game suspension in 2018, Liz Habib of FOX Sports LA reports.
The league will delay discipline on Gurriel until next season after he made an inappropriate gesture during Friday's win over the Dodgers. He'll miss five games in 2018 as a result, but Gurriel will be available for the remainder of the World Series.
