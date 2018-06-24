Gurriel went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a grand slam in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Royals.

Gurriel fueled a second-inning onslaught, doubling to lead off the frame before hitting his first grand slam of the season to finish off an eight-run explosion. This marks the second consecutive game with a homer for Gurriel, who is hitting a robust .342 for the month of June.