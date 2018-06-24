Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Swats first granny
Gurriel went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a grand slam home run in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Royals.
Gurriel fueled a second-inning onslaught, doubling to lead off the frame before hitting his first grand slam of the season to finish off an eight-run explosion. This marks the second consecutive game with a homer for Gurriel, who is hitting a robust .342 for the month of June.
