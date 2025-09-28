Cole went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, a stolen base and a second run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Cole has swiped a bag in three straight games, which accounts for all of his steals in the majors this year. He's added four homers, 11 RBI and nine runs scored while batting .279 and slugging .605 over 47 plate appearances in his first taste of the majors. Cole will likely need to supplement this late-season audition with a strong spring training, but he's certainly in the mix to begin 2026 in the majors.