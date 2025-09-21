Cole is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Cole will sit for the second straight game, with both of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. With the Astros returning Isaac Paredes from the 60-day injured list Friday and installing him as their everyday designated hitter, the team would appear to have one spot available in the corner outfield. Manager Joe Espada may be inclined to take a committee approach to that spot in the lineup, as Cole, Cam Smith and Mauricio Dubon have all made one start apiece in the corner outfield since Paredes' return.