The Astros will call up Cole from Triple-A Sugar Land prior to Friday's game in Atlanta, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Cole has had a nice season between Double-A Corpus Christi and Sugar Land, slashing .279/.377/.539 with 19 home runs and 18 steals over 97 contests. The 25-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield spots, though he wouldn't seem to have a clear path to playing time. Cole will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.