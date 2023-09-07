Dezenzo is slashing .254/.339/.484 with 12 home runs, 16 steals and a 28.9 percent strikeout rate in 55 games for Double-A Corpus Christi.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound third baseman, Dezenzo's plus power potential is alluring. However, his run earlier this season at High-A Asheville stands out as a pretty clear outlier. He rode a .494 BABIP to a .407/.474/.628 slash line while being old for the level (turned 23 in May) and playing half his games in a very hitter-friendly park. There is still a chance he outgrows third base and never develops a fringe-average hit tool, which would make it difficult for him to get steady playing time for a first-division team like Houston.