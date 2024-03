Dezenzo is able to play the field but cannot hit in games due to a wrist injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear when he might be ready to swing the bat. Dezenzo, 23, finished last season at Double-A Corpus Christi and might be ready to move up to Triple-A Sugar Land to start 2024, if healthy. He had a breakout 2023 campaign, posting a .914 OPS with 18 homers and 22 steals between High- and Double-A.