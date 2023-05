Dezenzo has gone 2-for-6 with a pair of walks and two runs scored in his first two games since being promoted from High-A Asheville to Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday.

Dezenzo earned his way to the Texas League after slashing .407/.474/.628 with 16 extra-base hits and six stolen bases in 133 plate appearances for Asheville. The 23-year-old should get the chance to play on an everyday basis in the Corpus Christi middle infield while fellow prospect Will Wagner (wrist) is on the shelf.