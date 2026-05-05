The Astros recalled Dezenzo (elbow) from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

Dezenzo is returning from a right elbow sprain he suffered while playing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Italy. He was activated off of the 10-day injured list Monday, but was promptly optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. The outfielder is not in the lineup versus the Dodgers on Tuesday, so he will have to wait to see his first MLB action of the season. In part of a corresponding move, Dustin Harris was designated for assignment.