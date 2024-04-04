Dezenzo (wrist) is opening the year on the injured list at Double-A Corpus Christi, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Dezenzo was limited all spring by a wrist injury, and while he appeared in a Spring Breakout game March 17, he's not ready to play every day for the Hooks. A big-bodied slugger who could end up at either corner-infield spot, Dezenzo had a .257/.339/.486 slash line with 14 home runs and a 28.5 percent strikeout rate in 63 games as a 23-year-old at Double-A last season. Callis reports that Dezenzo should be ready to play in the near future.