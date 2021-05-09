Greinke yielded four runs on nine hits over four innings in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Greinke worked around a handful of hits through four scoreless innings before the Blue Jays finally jumped him in the fifth. He allowed a leadoff homer to Rowdy Tellez followed by four straight base hits before he was lifted from the contest. The 37-year-old righty has gone four innings in three straight starts, allowing 11 runs and three homers during that span. Greinke will carry a 4.23 ERA into his projected start next weekend at home against the Rangers.