Greinke allowed four runs on five hits and one walk over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALDS. He struck out two.

Greinke strangely flashed a sign before giving up a three-run homer to Ramon Laureano in the second inning, and he would go on to allow another homer to Laureano in the fifth. In the end, however, the Astros would win to earn another trip to the American League Championship Series. Greinke dealt with some arm soreness recently, but he told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN that it was not a problem Thursday. "If it feels how it felt today (in the ALCS), then it'll be no issue. Everything was fine when it comes to the arm," Greinke said.