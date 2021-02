Greinke is not yet at spring training but is expected to join camp by the mandatory report date, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Greinke did the same thing last year, arriving at camp 10 days after other pitchers reported. MLB's mandatory report date this season is Feb. 27. Greinke lives in the Orlando area and will work out there -- last year, he worked out at Rollins College -- until the mandatory report date.