Greinke (2-1) allowed four hits over eight scoreless innings in a win over the Mariners on Saturday. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

After Greinke breezed through eight scoreless on 91 pitches, Ryan Pressly enter the game and completed the shutout for Houston. True to his word, Greinke ditched his slider in this outing, as Brian McTaggart of MLB.com notes. The right-hander said he would table the pitch after he was rocked for three homers against the Tigers earlier this week. He has four other quality pitches to lean on and will hope this formula can produce similar results at home against the Angels next week.