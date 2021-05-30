Greinke (5-2) allowed a run on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in eight innings in a win over San Diego on Sunday.

The right-hander only allowed a solo home run to Webster Rivas in the fifth inning. Greinke has gone eight innings with one or fewer runs allowed in three of his 12 starts this season. He's posted a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB across 73.2 innings overall. He lines up to face Toronto in next weekend's series.