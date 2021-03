Greinke allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out one over 4.1 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Marlins.

Greinke, Houston's recently anointed Opening Day starter, ran his pitch count to 69 with one more start before the regular season. The right-hander lamented the behavior of his slider, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Greinke hopes to get that pitch in shape and elevate his pitch count to 80 or 85 in time for Opening Day.