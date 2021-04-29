Greinke allowed four runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five in a no-decision against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Greinke was uncharacteristically flat during his shortest outing of the season, with just 46 strikes among his 85 pitches. He would have been tagged with his second loss, but an eighth-inning, bottom-half-of-the-order rally, which included a couple of productive pinch hit plate appearances, prevented that. Greinke's next turn is scheduled for Tuesday on the road in Yankee Stadium.