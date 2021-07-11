Manager Dusty Baker said following Saturday's loss to the Yankees that Greinke was removed after just four innings (65 pitches) because of right shoulder soreness, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. The right-hander fanned three while allowing one run on three hits and one walk.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Greinke's shoulder has been bothering him for about a month, so the club planned to make it a short outing for the right-hander prior to the beginning of the contest. Greinke didn't rule out the possibility of the issue impacting his usage following the All-Star break, though he noted that "it's not the worst thing" he's pitched through. The 37-year-old's post-break status should become clearer at some point toward the middle or end of next week, as he tentatively lines up to pitch July 19 against Cleveland.