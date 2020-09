Greinke (3-1) was charged with the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the A's after giving up four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

It's the first time through nine starts in 2020 the veteran right-hander has surrendered more than three runs. Greinke hasn't been quite as sharp of late with 13 runs allowed in his past four starts, but he still carries a 3.27 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 50:8 K:BB over 52.1 innings this season.