Astros' Zack Greinke: Dealt to Astros

Greinke was traded to the Astros on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

This was a bit of a shocker, as it had been all quiet on the rumor front with Greinke. The 35-year-old righty has been excellent again this season, logging a 2.87 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 128:18 K:BB in 141 innings (22 starts). He is owed $64 million through the 2021 season, but the Astros were not on Greinke's no-trade list, so the two sides were able to work out an agreement. Moving from the National League to the American League is not ideal, but the Astros are an excellent team to bank wins on, and pitchers almost always get at least slightly better after arriving in Houston.