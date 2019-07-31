Astros' Zack Greinke: Dealt to Astros
Greinke was traded to the Astros on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
This was a bit of a shocker, as it had been all quiet on the rumor front with Greinke. The 35-year-old righty has been excellent again this season, logging a 2.87 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 128:18 K:BB in 141 innings (22 starts). He is owed $64 million through the 2021 season, but the Astros were not on Greinke's no-trade list, so the two sides were able to work out an agreement. Moving from the National League to the American League is not ideal, but the Astros are an excellent team to bank wins on, and pitchers almost always get at least slightly better after arriving in Houston.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gets no help from bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gives up five runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lined up to start series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Bows out of All-Star Game•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Punches out nine in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...