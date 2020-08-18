Greinke had seven strikeouts and gave up three hits and zero walks over eight scoreless innings during Tuesday's 11-inning win versus the Rockies, but he didn't factor in the decision.

The veteran right-hander and Antonio Senzatela each posted eight shutout innings Tuesday, as neither offense was able to figure out the opposing starter. Greinke surrendered three runs over 3.1 innings during his first start of the season, but in his last four outings he has a 1.04 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB. He'll try to continue that strong stretch of play Sunday in San Diego.