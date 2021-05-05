Greinke didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks over four innings while striking out four.
The veteran right-hander seemed a bit rattled by the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium as the Astros made their first visit to the Bronx with fans in attendance since the sign-stealing scandal came to light, and Greinke threw 50 of 84 pitches for strikes before exiting. He'll take a 3.76 ERA and 31:10 K:BB through 40.2 innings into his next outing.
