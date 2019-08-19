Astros' Zack Greinke: Earns 200th career win
Greinke (13-4) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning the win over Oakland.
Greinke is now 3-0 since being traded to the Astros and hit a huge career milestone with his 200th victory. Marcus Semien's solo shot in the fourth inning accounted for Oakland's lone run in the contest. The 35-year-old lowered his season ERA to 2.84 with a 149:28 K:BB. Greinke will aim for a 4-0 start to his Astros career at home against the Angels on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...