Greinke (13-4) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning the win over Oakland.

Greinke is now 3-0 since being traded to the Astros and hit a huge career milestone with his 200th victory. Marcus Semien's solo shot in the fourth inning accounted for Oakland's lone run in the contest. The 35-year-old lowered his season ERA to 2.84 with a 149:28 K:BB. Greinke will aim for a 4-0 start to his Astros career at home against the Angels on Friday.