Greinke allowed two runs on three hits and didn't issue a walk over 5.2 innings during Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Angels. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The veteran right-hander didn't allow a baserunner through five innings, but the Angels strung together three singles and a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning to tally a pair of runs. Greinke struggled in his season debut and lasted only 3.1 innings, but he appeared noticeably sharper during his second outing. Monday's scheduled off day allows the Astros to keep him on a five-day schedule to potentially pitch Thursday at Arizona.