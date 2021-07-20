Greinke (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over Cleveland.

Greinke worked through three scoreless frames before serving up a solo shot to Franmil Reyes in the fourth. He was then charged with a second run after he was removed in the sixth. He earned his first win since June 22 and has given up three or fewer runs in each of his last six starts. He's now sporting a 3.58 ERA with an 89:24 K:BB through 120.2 innings. Greinke is lined up to face the Rangers at home this weekend.