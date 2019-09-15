Astros' Zack Greinke: Fans seven in win
Greinke (16-5) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings while striking out seven in a 6-1 victory over the Royals.
It was the right-hander's first ever win over Kansas City, the team he began his career with back in 2004. Greinke is 6-1 in eight starts since joining the Astros with a 3.10 ERA and 39:8 K:BB through 49.1 innings, and he'll look to stay in the win column in his next outing Friday, at home against the Angels.
More News
-
Astros' Zack Greinke: Strikes out five in win•
-
Astros' Zack Greinke: Takes first loss for Houston•
-
Astros' Zack Greinke: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Astros' Zack Greinke: Still undefeated with Houston•
-
Astros' Zack Greinke: Earns 200th career win•
-
Astros' Zack Greinke: Picks up second win with Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...