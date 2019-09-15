Greinke (16-5) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings while striking out seven in a 6-1 victory over the Royals.

It was the right-hander's first ever win over Kansas City, the team he began his career with back in 2004. Greinke is 6-1 in eight starts since joining the Astros with a 3.10 ERA and 39:8 K:BB through 49.1 innings, and he'll look to stay in the win column in his next outing Friday, at home against the Angels.