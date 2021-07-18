Greinke (shoulder) threw a bullpen session prior to Friday's game against the White Sox but is still not assured to start Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Greinke told manager Dusty Baker he's feeling good and ready to go Monday against Cleveland, but the manager will not yet confirm the right-hander as the starter. Greinke lasted just four innings in the final start before the All-Star break, and the 37-year-old was among the AL leaders in innings (115.1) over the first half.