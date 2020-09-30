Greinke allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter over four innings in a no-decision against the Twins in the first game of the Wild Card Series.

Manager Dusty Baker gave Greinke the short hook (79 pitches) after Greinke stumbled to a 6.07 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in his final five starts of the regular season. The move worked, as Framber Valdez shined in long relief, shutting the Twins out the rest of the way en route to a 4-1 Game 1 victory. The Division Series is best-of-five, and it seems likely Greinke and Valdez will each make a start of their own should the Astros advance.